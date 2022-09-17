Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,414,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $157,429,000 after acquiring an additional 93,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $17,341,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.22 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

