Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 4.1 %

CHH opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.84 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

