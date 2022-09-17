Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

