Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

