Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 158,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 216,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS opened at $150.22 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.