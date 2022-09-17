Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 35,744 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison Price Performance

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $173.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

