Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 5,679 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -173.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.