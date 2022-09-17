Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 7,997 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $213.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

