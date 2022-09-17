Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 21.4 %

FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

