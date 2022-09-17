Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

