Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD opened at $258.67 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.02 and a 200 day moving average of $277.28.

Insider Activity

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

