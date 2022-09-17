Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $100,500,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $100.36 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

