Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,387 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 341,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

