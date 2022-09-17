Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,479 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,987 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of IART opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

