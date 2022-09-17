Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,482 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

