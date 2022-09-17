Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,684 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

