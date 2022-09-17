Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 225,400 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 153.3% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 963,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $9,905,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 510,049 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. Barclays increased their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING opened at $9.80 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.