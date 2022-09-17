Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 118.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CDW by 88.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

