Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,593 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 492,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after buying an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CL opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

