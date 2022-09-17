Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 308,800 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Barclays were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Barclays by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barclays by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 341,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 357,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Barclays Stock Down 1.2 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

NYSE BCS opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

