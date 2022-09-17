Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,390 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.