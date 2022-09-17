Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 516 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after purchasing an additional 115,121 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

