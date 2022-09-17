Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $9.64 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 651,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 986.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,223 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

