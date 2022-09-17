Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 292,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.16.
BP Price Performance
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.
BP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.57%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Featured Articles
