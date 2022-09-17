Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 51,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $388,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.38.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

