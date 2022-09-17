Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $13,553,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insider Activity

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI opened at $456.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

