Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.