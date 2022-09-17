Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $333.33 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $128.33 to $136.67 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $333.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $303.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.43. The stock has a market cap of $942.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1 year low of $206.86 and a 1 year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $39,835,410. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

