The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 79,260 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

