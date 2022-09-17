The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

