Tigress Financial Begins Coverage on Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Down 2.2 %

GOLF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.