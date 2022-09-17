Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,912 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $25.13 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

