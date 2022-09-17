Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,502 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

