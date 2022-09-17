Truist Financial Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $570.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $515.17.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $499.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.78.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,283,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Humana by 57.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 394.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 195.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

