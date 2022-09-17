United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 4.5 %

UPS stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

