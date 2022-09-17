urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
urban-gro Stock Performance
Shares of UGRO stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.72.
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. On average, analysts forecast that urban-gro will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGRO. Maxim Group cut their price target on urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
About urban-gro
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
