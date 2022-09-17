Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,457,000 after buying an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

