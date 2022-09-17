Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $831,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

