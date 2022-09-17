Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $928,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,075,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $85.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.