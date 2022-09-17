Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 152,200 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.08.
Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
