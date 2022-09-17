Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76.

