Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LECO opened at $134.03 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

