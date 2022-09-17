Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 303,812 IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 303,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 104.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 77,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQ opened at $9.92 on Friday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

IX Acquisition Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.