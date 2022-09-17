Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 333,874 Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 333,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,476 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ACAQ opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

