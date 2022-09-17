Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCA. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 546,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,610,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 110,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

LCA stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.