Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 495.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202,922 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.