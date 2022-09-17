Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 934.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

