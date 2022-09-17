Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 473.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

