Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 25,800 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter worth $3,437,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

Shares of CCVI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.