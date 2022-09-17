Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 3,103 Shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 19.5% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $140,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DTRT stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

